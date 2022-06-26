El Paso, TX (KTSM) – For members of the LGBTQ+ community, the overturn of Roe v Wade could signal the beginning of the end of same sex marriage.

During Saturday’s Pride celebration in the Sun City, some shared with KTSM their emotions from the overturn of Roe v Wade.

In Friday’s decision, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that the court should reconsider Obergefell v. Hodges — the court case that legalized same sex marriage. While not specifically saying they should overturn it — many at today’s parade still feel like this is dividing our country rather than unifying it.

“It just divides things it divides the word equality it doesn’t make it equal it separates everything and that’s not what we want to do we want to bring everyone together.”- Veronica Gomez: El Pasoan

For some, like Julia Vera, they have not let the ruling affect how they feel about pride as well as their community altogether and choose to let themselves be free.

“I’m not afraid you just have to be yourself you’re yourself you shouldn’t be afraid of who you are be happy so be gay be gay.”

Members of the community are aware of the possibility that Obergefell v. Hodges could be overturned and looked to elected officials to make the important changes.

The only way for us to make any real change is through our legislators and who we elect Scotus is the court of the last resort so I think that if we have any real change its gonna have to go through our legislators who we elect.”- April Galvan: El Pasoan

