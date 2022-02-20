EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One male was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting February 20, at 1:17 AM at the 1700 Block of Zaragoza, the Zaraplex shopping center, where numerous restaurants, bars, and retail stores operate.

No further updates available at this time, according to EPPD.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

