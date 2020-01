EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people were taken to the hospital following an assault in the lower valley overnight.

According to emergency dispatchers, the incident happened near the intersection of Seale and Greggorson off Yarbrough.

One person suffered serious injuries, while the others were reported as non-life threatening injuries according to dispatchers.

No details have been released on how the two people got hurt.

We will have an update as more information becomes available.