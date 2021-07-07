Over $700 million for Downtown I-10 project makes it into state transportation plan

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – State legislators included $750 million in funding for proposed Downtown Interstate-10 plans authored by the Texas Department of Transportation.

The Texas Transportation Commission announced projects for the 2022 Unified Transportation Plan, which includes funding for improvements to the interstate that runs through El Paso. Specifically, the proposed funds would support segment two of I-10 improvements encompassing Downtown.

The project limits of the segment stretch between Executive Center Boulevard to Loop 478 where Copia Street is. TxDOT officials say the improvements would address mobility and long-term congestion management while reducing incidents and bring the highway up to modern standards.

“I am very excited that Segment 2 was placed on the UTP,” State Rep. Lina Ortega said. “As a member of the House Transportation Committee, I know that communities from across the state are constantly competing for transportation projects and funding. Communities that succeed never stop planning and neither can El Paso.”

Her comments were echoed by State Senator Cesar Blanco who says the proposal will help address needed repairs and construction of I-10 around Downtown.

“I appreciate the Texas Transportation Commission for listening to the needs of our region and investing in our future,” Blanco said. “Once completed, I-10 Segment 2, will improve mobility, ease congestion, reduce pollution and be a boon for our economy.”

Leaders with the El Paso Chamber’s Mobility Coalition applauded the announcement and thanked the commission for including El Paso in the proposal.

“This much needed project for our community will make our region more economically competitive while directly and indirectly stimulating the local economy to the tune of close to one billion dollars,” David Jerome, president and CEO of the El Paso Chamber said.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.