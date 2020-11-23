Over 300 COVID patients in the ICU, 7 new virus related deaths reported

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 7 new virus related deaths and 328 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning.

The death toll in El Paso County now at 862, while the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the borderland rises to 81,511.

As of Monday, 35,915 cases are reported as active, with 1,040 patients hospitalized, 321 in the ICU, and 215 on ventilators.

There have been 44,235 patients designated as having recovered from the virus.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Senator Ted Cruz tweeted a photo on Saturday night showing a turkey on a platter with a star above it and the words 'Come and Take It.'

Passenger on board El Paso bus to Denver dies of COVID, authorities search for other passengers

Study shows rates of reversals in statewide recounts are 'extremely rare'

State of Texas: Minority communities hit hard by COVID-19

State of Texas: Lawmakers push for STAAR exam waiver

State of Texas: Governor says no to shutdowns

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link