Over 300 COVID patients in the ICU, 7 new virus related deaths reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 7 new virus related deaths and 328 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning.

The death toll in El Paso County now at 862, while the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the borderland rises to 81,511.

As of Monday, 35,915 cases are reported as active, with 1,040 patients hospitalized, 321 in the ICU, and 215 on ventilators.

There have been 44,235 patients designated as having recovered from the virus.

