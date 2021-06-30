More than 30 migrants who were found in stash house in Central El Paso on Monday sent back to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, the U.S. Border Patrol Agents working with the El Paso Station Anti-Smuggling Unit discovered 35 migrants in a stash house located in Central El Paso.

All 35 individuals found hiding in the residence have been sent back to Mexico.

According to a news release, of the 35 undocumented immigrants, there were seven Mexicans, 19 Guatemalans, seven Ecuadorans, one Nicaraguan and one Honduran.

El Paso has seen a significant increase in the number of single adults crossing the border illegally this year. From 2019 to the end of May 2021, there has been an increase of 261 percent, meaning more than 86,000 single migrant adults have been encountered, a release said.

“Our El Paso Sector integrated targeting teams focused on disrupting human smuggling continue to hinder the attempts of human smugglers who harbor illegal migrants, sometimes in deplorable, sub-standard living conditions,” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in a release. “We will continue to target Transnational Criminal Organizations in our region that continue to place the safety and well-being of migrants at risk.”

According to the release, prosecution is still pending for one Mexican national who was the caretaker of the home where the migrants were found.

