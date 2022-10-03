El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The Paso del Norte Community Foundation says they are hosting El Paso’s largest day of charitable giving. El Paso Giving Day will be on Oct. 20 and the foundation says this year 202 nonprofits have registered to participate.

The Paso del Norte Community Foundation says their seventh annual event will kick off with early giving from Oct. 13-19, then the Day of Giving on Oct. 20.

The foundation says El Paso Giving Day provides El Pasoans an opportunity to come together and help nonprofit organizations that are providing invaluable services to our community.

The foundation says Giving Day features nonprofits of all sizes supporting various causes, including health and mental well-being, animal rescue, arts and entertainment, homelessness, veteran issues, social justice, women’s issues, migration and children’s needs. This year participating nonprofits range in size from small (budget up to $250,000), medium (budget between $250,000 to $500,000) and large (budget of $500,00 and higher).

The foundations says small nonprofits participating include Books Are Gems, Children’s Disabilities Information Coalition Parent Resource Center, Harmonious Homes and NAMI El Paso.

Medium nonprofits include Desert Spoon Food Hub, El Paso Center for Diabetes, El Paso Pro-Musica and Operation Noel.

Some of the large nonprofits participating include Child Crisis Center of El Paso, Center Against Sexual and Family Violence, Centro San Vicente and the Animal Rescue League of El Paso.

For a complete list of participating nonprofit organizations and to learn more about El Paso Giving Day, visit elpasogivingday.org.