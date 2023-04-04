EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Working on information received privately last Sunday, U.S. Border Patrol agents investigated what they believed to be two stash houses. Inside the first one they found 51 migrants from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. Two Mexican nationals were identified as the caretakers of the residence; both will face federal charges for smuggling. All migrants were found in good health.

A second group of 94 smuggled migrants were found in a second house near North Loop and North Carolina Drive. All of them, originally from Mexico, Guatemala and Ecuador, Authorities processed them under Title 42 or Title 8.

Migrants detained in stash houses. Courtesy: U.S. Border Patrol

“The citizens of our local El Paso community provide an important partnership to help us safeguard our city. We encourage anyone with information to report suspicious activity to our office. That one phone call could help save many lives,” said Anthony “Scott” Good, El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent.

So far this year, federal teams have uncovered over 130 stash houses in the El Paso area; and have found over 1,800 migrants in them.