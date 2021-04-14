Over $13 million in federal rental assistance to be available next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local renters and landlords looking for relief from financial setbacks caused by the global pandemic will soon have some help from the federal government.

Over $13 million allocated by local governments will become available next week for residents struggling with rent. The federal dollars will be disbursed by the EP Rent Help program, which is administered by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation.

Tenants will be able to initiate the application process for the rent program. Landlords will ultimately need to be willing to participate.

Landlords will be able to begin signing up for the relief next Monday, and tenants can sign up on Thursday next week.

The Paso del Norte Community Foundation is scheduled to host a Facebook live question and answer segment on Monday at noon. Questions can also be sent to eprenthelp@pdnfoundation.org.

Questions about the application process can be directed to the United Way of El Paso County’s Community Resiliency Center at 877-594-7276.

