EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) presented today $1,850,000 in grants to seven organizations including the El Paso County Veterans Services Office to provide services to approximately 1,800 veterans in the FVA West Texas Region.

The FVA West Texas Region is a multicounty area stretching from Gains, Dawson and Borden Counties in the north, to Brewster County in the south, and from Glasscock and Terrell Counties in the east to El Paso County in the west.

The grant recipients include:

Alliance of Border Collaboratives is accepting a check for $200,000. This General Assistance Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in El Paso County with Homeless Veterans Support Services.

YWCA El Paso del Norte Region is accepting a check for $250,000. This General Assistance Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in El Paso County with Supportive Services.

El Paso County Veterans Treatment Court is accepting a check for $300,000. This Veterans Treatment Court Grant will provide veterans in El Paso County with Veteran Treatment Court Services.

El Paso County Veterans Service Office is accepting a check for $300,000. This Veterans County Service Office grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in El Paso County with Financial Assistance Services.

Project Amistad is accepting a check for $500,000. This includes two grants: 1) A Veterans Mental Health Grant that will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Brewster, Culberson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, and Presidio Counties with Clinical Counseling Services; and 2) A General Assistance Grant that will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Brewster, Culberson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, and Presidio Counties with Financial Assistance Services.

Also awarded grants; but unable to attend the presentation were:

Ayuda, Inc. is accepting a check for $100,000. This Housing for Texas Heroes Grant will provide veterans in El Paso and Hudspeth Counties with Home Modification Services.

The Salvation Army – El Paso is accepting a check for $200,000. This General Assistance Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in El Paso and Hudspeth Counties with Homeless Veterans Support Services.

The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) approved these grant awards in May as part of an overall grant program providing 139 grants, totaling approximately $31.47 million to over 120 organizations across Texas and estimated to serve more than 22,000 veterans.

The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts and Veteran County Service Officers.

Veterans in need of assistance can find more information on available organizations within their area at https://www.tvc.texas.gov/grants/fund.

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.

The TVC assists veterans with receiving their benefits, provides funding to agencies which provide direct services to veterans, and provides administration of the Hazlewood Act education benefits. Learn more at www.tvc.texas.gov.

