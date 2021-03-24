Outreach to elderly, rural areas as vaccine will be available to all adults in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, starting Monday, any adult in Texas will be able to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to data on the City of El Paso’s website, EPstrong.org, the age group that has received the most vaccines are people ages 16 to 64, having received 39 percent of the vaccines administered.

16 to 64 have received 39 percent of vaccines

65 to 74 have received 27 percent of vaccines

75 to 84 have received 25 percent of vaccines

85+ have received 8 percent of vaccines

There have been 329,124 total vaccines administered in the city, with 119,860 of those being second doses.

The City of El Paso says while everyone can register the older population will be prioritized.

“That is a state directive and that is something that we have been working on,” said Laura Crucz-Acosta a Spokesperson for the City of El Paso.

Adding that the City and County are working on outreach like going door to door and registering people at grocery stores.

While many people want to get vaccinated in El Paso, Bibiana Mancera, a Research Assistant Professor and Director of Community Engagement for the UTEP Border Biomedical Research Center, told KTSM 9 News that the teams doing outreach in the community have found that many people do not have internet access or have been getting mixed messages about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Now that Texas is making the vaccine available to all adults it is even more important to continue to get information about vaccine safety, eligibility and how to register for the vaccine to these hard-to-reach communities,” said Mancera.

The outreach teams of promotoras have been going out in the community trying to reach the elderly and those in the rural areas.

Borderland resident Jesus Marquez was registered by promotoras on Wednesday. Saying he knew he was eligible but hadn’t been able to register on his own.

“I tried but I’m not very good at doing things online,” said Marquez.

Another Borderland resident Luis Villarreal also got registered with the promotoras on Wednesday and tells KTSM 9 News he has also been trying to register but said everywhere he’s went the lines have been long.

“I’m 70 and I’ll be 71 this year,” said Villarreal. “I have been in several places and I have never had it before.”

The initiative, funded by the Paso Del Norte Health Foundation, started in the fall with county funding through Cares Act funds.

“At this time in El Paso, it’s really important that they’re out in the community because we still have a lot of people that are vaccine-hesitant, so we need to get the message out,” said Mancera. “So these populations are very vulnerable, many of them are essential frontline workers and many of them may not have access to traditional health care.”

Mancera told KTSM that the promotoras inform people about where to get tested for COVID-19, how to get vaccinated, and provide information on assistance available. She added that from what she’s seen, she believes a good portion of El Paso’s elderly population has been vaccinated for COVID-19, but says there are still some areas where people have limited information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“There is still pockets within our community because we do have a combination of rural and urban areas where they haven’t received the information accurately, so they are a little bit confused and they don’t know where to go and they may lack transportation as well. So we are trying to get that message out into the rural community,” said Mancera.