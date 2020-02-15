Outgoing El Paso City Rep. responds to new ethics complaints filed against her

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Outgoing El Paso City Rep. Claudia Ordaz-Perez is facing another round of ethics complaints filed against her.

There are three new ones filed by district 6 resident Arnulfo Hernandez.

Hernandez ran unsuccessfully for the city council seat in 2019.

Similar to the previous complaints, Hernandez accuses Ordaz-Perez of misusing office funds by mailing a letter outside of her district.

He also said a Christmas Card she sent out alongside her husband, County Commissioner Vince Perez, should’ve been identified as a political advertisement.

Ordaz-Perez has denied any wrongdoing. She believes the ethics complaints are politically motivated because she is running for State Representative.

Her opponent is Elisa Tamayo.

Ordaz-Perez sent a statement to KTSM saying: “This isn’t the first time my opponent has allowed her campaign contributors to attack me with lies. It’s clear Ms. Tamayo has failed to connect with voters on the issues that matter and is resorting to deceitful tactics.”

KTSM reached out to Tamayo’s campaign who also sent us a statement during our 5 p.m. newscast saying: “She’s doing everything but answer the merits of the ethics charges. It’s the politics of distraction. Claudia doesn’t get it. The days when elected leaders in El Paso threw ethics to the side and condescended the taxpayers who held them accountable are in our past. We demand our leaders meet a higher standard now.”

Both Ordaz-Perez and Tamayo are running for the District 76 seat which is occupied by state Rep. Cesar Blanco.

The election will be held in March.