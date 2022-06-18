EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Otero County Prison Facility donated several crochet items like stuffed animals, blankets, scarves, and beanie sets to the El Paso Children’s Hospital last week.



Over 600 items were donated to the Child Life Program which distributes the items to the sick children at the hospital.

Mrs. Vasquez who is the state crochet coordinator at the prison facility had the opportunity to visit with some of the young patients and gift them stuffed animals and blankets prior to COVID-19. She said there is a reason why she chooses to donate to this program at the hospital.







Crochet stuffed animals made by OCPF residents who are part of the crochet program.







State residents hand-drew pictures to put together coloring books, also donated to the El Paso Children’s Hospital.





Crochet Coordinator Mrs. Vasquez with several items such as blankets, beanies and stuffed animals similar

to what was donated to EPCH last week.









OCPF Crochet Coordinator Mrs. Vasquez (middle) with staff from the El Paso Children’s Hospital Child Life Program

after dropping off boxes full of crochet items and coloring books made by residents of the facility.

Our state crochet program looks forward to being able to do something so impactful for those who need a little cheer in their life. Seeing firsthand the positive impact and big smiles that kids going through cancer or other sicknesses get on their faces was a great distraction to them and such a blessing to us. Mrs. Vasquez, OCPF Crochet Coordinator

The facility’s crochet program has donated several items to the hospital as well as other community partners in the past.

For residents of the facility who are part of the crochet program making these items gives them a sense of purpose.

“I enjoy doing something constructive with my time and know that what I’m making is going to someone in need,” a resident shared.

Aside from the crochet items, coloring books made with illustrations hand-drawn by residents were also donated to the hospital. Eleven residents drew pictures of different images and sceneries but only the best were chosen by the classifications department of the facility.

Both MTC facilities have partnered with the El Paso Children’s Hospital in the past and we hope to continue our partnership and bring a smile to all those children’s faces.

