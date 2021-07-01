Otero county lifts firework ban ahead of Fourth of July weekend

FILE – In this Saturday, July 4, 2020, file photo, Fourth of July fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol along the National Mall in Washington. President Joe Biden wants to imbue Independence Day with new meaning in 2021 by encouraging nationwide celebrations to mark the country’s effective return to normalcy after 16 months of pandemic disruption. The White House says the National Mall in Washington will host the traditional fireworks ceremony and it’s encouraging other communities hold festivities as well. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With all the recent heavy rain in the Borderland, Otero County has made the decision to lift its firework ban just days before the fourth of July.



The county’s burn ban has also been rescinded.



Officials said although the rain has made a dent in the current drought conditions, it’s been enough to improve the area’s fire danger status.



More than 19,500 fires are reported annually from fireworks, and county officials want residents to remember that the sparks still pose a threat and should be lit responsibily.

If residents plan on burning or popping fireworks, they still need to call and notify the Sheriff’s Office at 575-437-2210.

For more updated information about the ban lift or firework safety protocols, you may contact the Otero County Administration Office at 575-437-7427.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.