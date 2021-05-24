Otero County jail inmates fundraise for Chaparral residents who lost homes

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Families are still struggling after their mobile homes were destroyed in a fire but local groups are doing their part to help.

Staff with the Management & Training Corporation and inmates at the Otero County Jail are part of efforts to support residents who lost their homes. The corporation has provided food and supplies to the families. And, today, inmates in the family community club at the jail donated $400 to the residents.

“We are here in Otero County, so whenever we see local news and stuff like that and families in need or natural disasters, I feel like it’s the club’s duty,” said Maestas, an inmate. His entire name has been withheld due to a security policy with the jail. “Like I said earlier, I feel like it’s our duty at the community and family club to do our part.”

Lori Peterson, who moved to Chaparral to be closer to her mom who was sick, lost her pets in the April fire that destroyed her home.

“I suffer from epilepsy and other health conditions. So, when I was sick they were there.” So, they were my comfort. Anytime I was feeling alone, they were there. I really appreciate you guys coming out here,” Peterson told MTC staff. “You guys are a blessing and we really appreciate you in this time of need.”



Pablo Glaser, a detention officer at the Otero County processing center, said he was happy to help.

“It’s amazing to be able to help the community,” he said. “I feel I am here helping my community in Chapparal.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.