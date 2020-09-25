Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making stops in El Paso throughout weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in El Paso as part of the annual “coast-to-coast wienie roast.”

The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be cruising the streets of El Paso throughout the weekend.

On Friday, the Wienermobile will make a stop at Bob-o’s Family Fun Center located at 3851 Constitution Dr. from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Then on Saturday the Wienermobile will make a stop at Northwest Market located at the Canyons at Cimarron from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The American icon dates back to 1936, when Oscar Mayer’s nephew Carl pitched it as a way to lift the spirits of Americans during the Great Depression.

“Today, that same mission is carried out by Hotdoggers, young men and women hired to drive the Wienermobile across the country as brand spokespeople. Once they’ve proven they can cut the mustard, Hotdoggers will visit dozens of states and travel tens of thousands of miles spreading what Oscar Mayer calls “miles of smiles,” officials said.

