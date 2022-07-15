EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Beto O’Rourke set a new fundraising record by raising $27.6 million in four months. Governor Greg Abbott was just shy with about $24.9 million in that same time frame. Even though O’Rourke has raised more, Abbott maintains a decisive advantage in cash on hand. According to his campaign it has $45.7 million in the “war-chest” as of June 30.



While O’Rourke’s campaign has not released their cash on hand numbers, they had $6.8 million in the bank as of mid-February. According to political expert, Scott Braddock, because of the amount of funds that abbot’s campaign has they are able to go into neighborhoods to confirm a home’s voting status and political affiliation.

“Greg Abbott’s campaign has so much money that they can afford to send people to houses to just check and make sure those people are who they understand them to be in their database.”



We spoke with some El Pasoans on how they plan on voting for this November and most of them will be heading to the polls to vote blue.



“I just feel like he doesn’t represent the people doesn’t represent El Paso and he doesn’t represent real Texas culture.”- David Merek

“I really like the way Beto wants to change things turn Texas blue that might be a long shot but I do like that he wants to at least temper things a little bit you know bring them back to the middle a little bit more.”-Sarabeth Fox



O’Rourke’s $27.6 million haul is historic as Abbott is one of the strongest fundraisers but the reporting periods until now have not cracked $20 million in contributions.

Abbott’s campaign says there billboards along I-35 tying O’Rourke with President Joe Biden.

next week O’Rourke is kicking off a 49-day tour to promote his campaign in more than 65 counties.

