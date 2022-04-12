EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – “Seasons of Enchantment: Painting the New Mexico Farm and Ranch” features 28 works of art by members of the New Mexico Watercolor Society and will be on display in a new art show at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces.

These watercolor paintings celebrate the daily life of New Mexico farmers and ranchers. They elevate the ordinary to extraordinary and reflect the wonder of the landscape and its people.

“Gate on Valley” by Robert Highsmith

“Mesilla Valley” by Penny Thomas Simpson

“Alfie” by Laurel Weathersbee

A public meet-and-greet with the artists is planned for 12 to 2 p.m. on April 23. Entry is free to this reception and the art show only. Admission to see the rest of the Museum is $5 for adults, $4 for senior citizens, and $3 for children 4 to 17.

The show will be on display in the Museum’s Arts Corridor through July 30, 2022. www.nmfarmandranchmuseum.org

