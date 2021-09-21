Organizers reveal 2021 lineup for El Paso Winefest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With 450 wines and 20 of El Paso’s finest restaurants set to participate, the El Paso Winefest is ready for their October return.

“Where else can you enjoy such a fabulous setting, sample great food and fantastic wines, and walk away feeling great, knowing that you touched hundreds of lives through Rotary projects?” said Matt Niland, President of the Rotary Club of El Paso. “It’s not only an extraordinary value, it’s an extraordinary cause.”

The annual wine and food festival aims to bring together the stars of El Paso’s culinary scene, including local chefs and fine wines from downtown El Paso.

The eighth annual Winefest will take place on October 16, 2021 from 1 pm to 5 pm in downtown El Paso, across the San Jacinto Plaza.

The festival will feature 450 wines, from all around the world. In addition to wine tastings, participating wineries will offer full bottles of wine for sale.

Representatives from Napa Valley, California will also be attending the festival to showcase their wines and to answer any questions attendees may have.

Organizers add that there will be a Reserve Tasting event on October 14, 2021 and a Grand Tasting event on October 16.

Some notable wineries that will attend the festival include Hennessy, Silver Oak, Rombauer, Paul Hobbs, Ramey.

Some of the local restaurants that will attend include 150 Sunset, Ambar, Crave, Dragon Fly, Hallelujah BBQ, Holy Grail, Melting Pot, Park Tavern, Pilon, Podium Finish, Ruli’s, Silo, and Tuscan Cattle.

The festival will display the work of local artists and will provide music from Julio Ortiz entertainment.

Organized by the Rotary Club of El Paso, 100 percent of the proceeds from Winefest will go to support Rotary Club of El Paso projects, including the Children’s Holiday Party and Book Distribution for Region 19 Head Start kids, RotaCare El Paso Medical Clinic in the Mission Valley, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, and the construction of ramp builds to assist disabled and homebound individuals.

Single tickets for the Grand Testing event are offered at $100. Tickets can be purchased at $1000 for a group of 12. VIP tickets, which grant access to special tasting experiences and reserved seating areas, are offered at $150.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.elpasowinefest.com, contact arlene@rotaryelpaso.org, or call (915) 833-6616.

