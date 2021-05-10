Organization helps future business owners open franchises in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Frannet, a franchise consulting firm, is helping make the path clear for future business owners in our area. The businesses are franchises from fast food to staffing companies.

“For so many people they have the idea that they want to be a business owner but where do you start,” said Claudia Lardizabal, a FranNet Franchise Expert.

In 2019, Lardizabal helped single mom Aracely Melendez accomplish her dream of being a business owner.

“I would not have been able to do it on my own with the easiness and the seamless transition into ownership,” said Aracely Melendez, now a business owner.

Melendez now owns an employment agency that helps local businesses find workers.

“I think that was the best match ever because as a single mom, at the point in my life it’s a bit challenging starting from ground zero,” Melendez said.

It was Lardizabal that matched Melendez with the business when the previous owners decided to sell.

“This was a great opportunity where there was a good foundation already established. The office had a good clientele,” said Melendez.

Lardizabal said there are more than 3,600 different franchise concepts in different industries. She said a lot of people wonder if being a business owner is a right fit for them.

“If you work with someone like myself, one of the benefits are my services have no cost,” said Lardizabal.

Melendez said if you dream of owning your own business, a franchise could be the answer.

“It’s a great journey and I highly recommend,” said Melendez.

If you want more information on how to start your own franchise business you can visit frannet.com/CLardizaba.

