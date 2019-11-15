Organization awards grant to local school districts to help pave way for student success

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Clint and Fabens ISD have received a generous grant to help students prepare for college.

The Council on Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Development or CREEED, awarded a total of $42,000 to the Clint Independent School District and the Fabens Independent School District.

Fabens ISD receiving a grant from CREEED on Friday.

The grant will be used to expand each districts’ dual credit programs and improve their student educational attainment, according to a press release.

“CREEED is focused on increasing the number of students enrolled in dual credit courses, so we’re investing in districts across El Paso. The earlier we can prepare students for college, the more successful they will be in earning their degrees,” said Richard A. Castro, Chairman of CREEED.

According to CREEED, the Accelerated Certification of Teachers El Paso (ACT El Paso) scholarship fund, established by the organization in 2015, helps high school teachers complete the prerequisites and gain the credentials needed to teach dual credit courses.

Clint ISD was awarded $22,000 in scholarships for 11 teachers. The money will help grow the district’s current roster of dual credit credentialed teachers to 43, according to officials.

The $20,000 grant awarded to Fabens ISD will support 10 teachers, six of whom will use the money to complete graduate courses in order to become credentialed to teach dual credit courses, officials said.

“The more credentialed teachers we have across El Paso, the more dual credit courses we will be able to offer our students and get them ready for college,” said CREEED Executive Director Eddie Rodriguez.