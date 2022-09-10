EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Injured Organ Mountain High School football player Abraham Romero “has taken a turn for the worse” and is now in critical condition, according to a social media post from the school’s booster club.

Romero collapsed during the team’s Aug. 26 game against Deming. He was airlifted to a hospital in El Paso and has been in a medically induced coma since.

Saturday’s Organ Mountain junior varsity game was canceled because of this development, the booster club post said. Players are also being invited to visit Romero at the hospital.