EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A dozen local doctors donated their time and skills carving pumpkins to help raise approximately $80,000 for the Lee and Beulah Moor Children’s Home this past Sunday at the Coronado Country Club.

The 21st Annual Operation Pumpkin event saw nearly 400 supporters come out and participate in silent auctions and raffles to raise money for the Home.

“We’re so humbled and honored by the incredible community support we received through Operation Pumpkin,” said Renée Tanner, Chief Executive Officer for the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home. “From the creative energy of our doctors to all the businesses and people who donated toward this cause, the success of this event will help us provide clothes and shoes for more than 80 children and families.”

The doctors put their steady hands to use in a different fashion on Sunday, carving unique designs into pumpkins that were then auctioned off for a good cause.

“It’s fun to see what unique and original ideas our doctors come up with every year, and we love when their families get involved,” Tanner said.

One of the doctors participating in the event was Jason Vourazeris, who carved the logo for the popular show “Ozark” into his pumpkin. He actually carved alongside a very special guest, his brother, Evan George Vourazeris, who plays the character “Tuck” on the show.

Services available at the Lee and Beulah Moor Children’s Home include residential care, foster and adoption programs, community outreach, counseling, independent living skills training, and much more.

For more information about the Home and to learn about upcoming projects, call 915-544-8777.