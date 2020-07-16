Open Call for El Paso entrepreneurs

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer and private employer, said late Saturday, March 14, 2020, it is limiting store hours to ensure they can keep sought-after items such as hand sanitizer in stock amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you think your product is worth being sold in stores and on shelves, now is your time to practice the perfect pitch.

Walmart is accepting applications for Open Call in the search for U.S.-manufactured products. Any El Pasoan with a product has until August 10 to apply for an opportunity to pitch their product to Walmart buyers.

The site to apply is: https://www.walmart-jump.com/

Walmart introduced Open Call in 2013 with the goal of helping boost job creation and U.S. manufacturing by buying an additional $250 billion in U.S.-made products by 2023.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s event will be completely virtual. It is scheduled for October 1.

“During this year of unprecedented challenges for U.S. businesses, Walmart remains committed to sourcing products made, grown, or assembled in the U.S. By Investing in products that support American jobs, we are able to bring new exciting products to our customers, support new jobs in our local communities and invest in small business across the country.” said Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for Global Sourcing & US Manufacturing.

“Walmart’s Annual Open Call event gives us a unique occasion to identify new suppliers who can meet our customers’ needs with unique and innovative products manufactured or produced in the U.S. For the first time, this year’s Open Call event will be virtual, enabling even broader participation from potential new suppliers. We know how important this opportunity is for many small businesses, especially this year, and we are looking forward to seeing the new product submissions and meeting potential new suppliers.”

This year’s Open Call attendees could secure deals ranging from a handful of stores in local markets to supplying hundreds, even thousands of stores, Sam’s Clubs and on Walmart.com.