Online used car dealer available to El Pasoans and residents in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An online used car dealer service is now available to residents of El Paso and Las Cruces to take advantage of when purchasing, trading and selling vehicles.

Carvana, which began their service in the region earlier this month, says they can provide up to next-day delivery of vehicles on their website to consumers. Thousands of vehicles are available on the service’s website and tap into a network of 272 markets throughout the country.

“El Paso area residents can go into Carvana.com they can browse our national inventory of more than 20,000 vehicles and select the vehicle that is right for them,” Amy O’Hara, the associate director of communications for Carvana said. “They can also sell their car to Carvana just as easily. You simply enter in your VIN or your license plate number, answer a few questions and we give you a firm offer on your car. And, we can come as soon as the next day to come pick it up and give you a check.”

The Tempe-based online car dealer says it expanded to more than 100 markets in 2020. Las Cruces is the third market Carvana has expanded to in New Mexico.

“More New Mexico residents can now shop our nationwide inventory with as-soon-as next day vehicle delivery, understand financing on all of those vehicles with our car loan calculator and enjoy the ease and convenience our digital shopping experience offers,” Ernie Garcia, CEO of Carvana said.