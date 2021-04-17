Online fundraiser started for San Elizario man killed in semi-truck collision

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An online fundraiser aims to assist the family of a man killed in a semi-truck collision earlier this week.

Joe Olivas and Perla Aguilar are asking the El Paso community for assistance paying funeral expenses for the family of Ricardo Moreno, who police say was killed when his truck collided with another earlier this week.

Investigators believe Moreno’s vehicle was experiencing mechanical issues with his brakes before the accident occured.

“He was the head of the family and sole source of income,” a GoFundMe page reads. “We’ve created this GoFundMe in hopes that we can help his family give him a proper burial.”

The collision happened on Wednesday off of Loop 375 and N. Desert Boulevard. Moreno, 46, was driving a cement mixer truck when the vehicle crashed into another semi-truck.

Police say Moreno sounded his horn as he entered an intersection on a red light. His cement truck crashed into the northbound tractor-trailer driven by a 43-year-old man, which also struck a Mitsubishi Montero driven by a 51-year-old man.

The truck rolled over and collided with the vehicle of a 30-year-old woman. The barrel of the cement-mixer separated from the vehicle and struck a GMC Sierra, driven by a 20-year-old man.

Drivers of the Montero and Sierra were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

