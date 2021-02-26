Online book drive starts today for children in Chaparral

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An online book drive hopes to place joyful stories in the hands of children in Chaparral, New Mexico.

An initiative led by Management and Training Corporation has set their goal to raise over 200 books to put in the hands of children in the community. The contractor, which serves Otero County’s prison, aims to aid and serve the community in a way that will benefit and enrich the lives of residents.

The public can contribute to the online book drive through an online list on the Amazon website. Selected books will entertain children with the tales of bunnies and red hens. Other titles are classic stories of Goldilocks and the Three Bears and Clifford the Big Red Dog.

Members of the public can also take books to the facility on McGregor Range Road in Chaparral. A spokeswoman says gently used books will also be accepted.

The drive begins today and ends on March 31 when staff and volunteers will take the books to On Track Pre-K, Cradles & Crayons and the Chaparral Family Development Center.

To donate to the book drive, follow this link.