One with life threatening injuries in collision on I10 West

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says one person sustained life-threatening injuries in a collision on Interstate 10.

A two-vehicle collision occurred Thursday evening on I10 near the Osborne exit. Police say investigators are being called to the seen where a stalled vehicle was hit. Two occupants in the stalled vehicle have been transported.

One person is in custody, according to police.

The Texas Department of Transportation says all Westbound lanes are closed and it is unclear when they will open again.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.