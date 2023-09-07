EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – ‘One Region, One Table’ returns for its sixth year on Saturday, September 16, 2023 — and this year’s event will be bigger than ever!

The sixth annual fundraiser showcases the unique culinary talent of the region with an elevated multi-course dinner, expertly accompanied by the finest wine pairings, for an unforgettable dining experience.

Prepared to be dazzled as the El Paso Convention Center undergoes a stunning transformation for ‘One Region, One Table.’ This year’s event will feature a remarkable 10-course meal and will take place on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 5:30 PM to 12:00 AM. Semi-formal attire is encouraged, with black and metallics as the dress code’s highlight.

One Region One Table Fundraiser

We are excited to feature an impressive lineup of talented chefs for One Region One Table: Under the Stars. The roster includes Marco Olivares and Oscar Daniel Lopez (Lola Rose & Madre Rosa Cerveceria), El Paso Expat Rico Torres (Mixtli & El Paso FamilyMEAL), Carlos Solis (Destination El Paso), James Beard Finalist Enrique Lozano (El Charlatan Ramen y Taqueria), Jorge Ortiz (El Tiger Taqueria), Samantha Bencomo (Fig + Brie Charcuterie), Briana Adriana Paredes (Hotel Paso Del Norte), Michael Graham (1700 Degrees Steakhouse), Jaime Villanueva (Bowie High School), Robert Garay (US Foods), Erick Rocha (Taft Diaz), Rodrigo Moreno (Taft Diaz), Pablo Rivero (Great American Hospitality), Carlos Castillo (Great American Steakhouse), and John Delgado (Al Passo).

Don’t miss out on this incredible culinary experience. Tickets for ‘One Region, One Table’: Under the Stars are $200 for Progressors or $225 for the public and may be purchased here.