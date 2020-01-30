One person taken to hospital after stabbing near Austin High School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was stabbed Thursday afternoon near Austin High School, according to the El Paso Independent School District.

Officials said the person entered the school and then went into the main office and asked for help.

The person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities with the El Paso Fire Department.

Officials with EPISD have not confirmed if the person is a student at the school.

Austin High School is located on 3500 Memphis Ave. in Central El Paso.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as soon as new information comes into our newsroom.