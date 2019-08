EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says one person was killed Sunday night after being struck by a train in Fabens.

It happened around 8:35 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of NE Camp Street and Twig Street in Fabens.

Responding deputies found a person who was dead on the tracks at the scene. The person has yet to be identified and the case is still under investigation.