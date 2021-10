EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was shot in West El Paso on Thursday night and police are closing off streets nearby the University of Texas at El Paso.

Police are at a scene near McDonalds on North Mesa and Osborne Drive. And, authorities have confirmed a shooting occurred just before 10 p.m.

Law enforcement advises residents of Miner Village to shelter in place and for passersby to practice caution. There have been no reports of an arrest.

This story will be updated.