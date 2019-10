EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- The man who claims he dumped bags containing Anthony Trejo's dismembered body parts in the desert testified in court on Wednesday.

It's part of the trial against Adrian Herrera, one of the 9 people charged in connection to Trejo's kidnapping and killing.

The first witness who took the stand Wednesday was questioned for his involvement with Herrera in regards to transporting body parts he claims he was initially unaware of.

Michael Jeffrey Aceto testified he was initially arrested and charged with tampering with evidence after he drove Herrera's truck with bags of dismembered body parts and dumped them in the desert.

Aceto does have immunity in this case. He testified Herrera called him to go help him out which is when he met Herrera at a warehouse and picked up a blue truck.

Aceta said it was Herrera's truck, and that Herrera told him to get rid of black plastic bags that were inside the truck. Aceto claimed he then drove the truck to the desert to dump the bags and afterwards stopped by a Circle K where he was approached by police.

Aceto said he returned back to the desert with officers and when they asked him what was inside the bags, Aceto responded it might've been puppies.