One person killed in collision at Anthony truck stop

EL PASO, Texas — (KTSM) One person was killed in a collision at truck stop in Anthony, Texas, Tuesday night, according to emergency dispatchers.

It happened at the Love’s Travel Stop located at 3000 Mountain Pass Blvd., a store manager confirmed.

KTSM was notified of the incident around 8:45 p.m. The name of the person killed, and the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.

A spokesperson with El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said the Anthony Police Department would be handling the investigation.

Updates on KTSM 9 News at 10.