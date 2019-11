EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police investigated an early morning stabbing at the Circle K on Montana and Geronimo, near Bassett Place.

It happened Friday just after 6 a.m.

Our KTSM 9 crews saw police tape off the Circle K and surround a white SUV, which also had flat tires.

El Paso police confirmed the stabbing, but have not released any other information on this incident or have not said if the SUV is related to the investigation.