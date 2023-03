UPDATE: EPFD confirmed two dogs died as a result from this fire.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –- The El Paso Fire department responded to a fire that erupted in northeast El Paso on Norton St close to the intersection with Dyer St.

The initial call reporting the incident was made before 5 a.m. Friday morning, and according to EPFD, one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as soon asi they come into our newsroom.