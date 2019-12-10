One person dead in single-vehicle crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that happened on the intersection of McCombs Street and Railroad Drive.

According to the El Paso Police Department, officials received the call at 4:44 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The driver reportedly struck a light pole in the intersection and died at the scene.

A viewer sent in images of the incident.

The collision prompted the complete closure of McCombs and Railroad while the Special Traffic Investigation unit cleared the scene.

The El Paso Police Department reported the traffic lights at the scene are not working.

This is a developing story; stay with KTSM for updates.