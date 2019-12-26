One person dead in Loop 375 crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department say a man died as he attempted crossing Loop 375 West near the Paisano exit.

Investigators say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, an unknown man was crossing Loop 375 West from South to North. A driver was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the pedestrian; only that it is a male in his late twenties.

