Tesla opens service centers in El Paso

El PASO, Texas (KTSM-TV) — With the increased production of Tesla’s fleet of automobiles, the need of service and maintenance of these models became a necessity. The announcement of 30 new service centers in the world came as CEO Elon Musk saw the demand ramp up.

During a conference call, Musk stated:

“In terms of increasing resources, initially we’re opening service centers as fast as we can and have already opened 25 new service locations this quarter and that will increase – the rate of service centers will increase dramatically through the course of this year as well as more Mobile Service.”

This decision was a result of the CEO realizing that there a glaring oversight on the fact that many owners of Tesla vehicles would have to travel hundreds of miles in order to get the necessary maintenance to keep their models running efficiently. In addition to that, it might discourage any prospect buyers to purchase a Tesla vehicle having to travel an innumerable distance.

Here’s the full list of Tesla service centers announced today:

  • San Diego, California
  • Moss, Norway
  • Prague, Czech Republic
  • Oslo, Norway
  • Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Toronto, Canada
  • Reno, Nevada
  • Monterrey, Mexico
  • Council Bluffs, Iowa
  • Spokane, Washington
  • Latham, New York
  • Pearl, Mississippi
  • South Tucson, Arizona
  • El Paso, Texas
  • Bakersfield, California
  • Toledo, Ohio
  • Chico, California
  • Tyler, Texas
  • Lancaster, Pennsylvania
  • Sarasota, Florida
  • Pensacola, Florida
  • Memphis, Tennessee
  • Kircheim, Germany
  • Henrietta, New York
  • Fresno, California
  • Telemark, Norway
  • Shaumberg (Chicago)
  • Boissy-Saint-Leger (Paris)
  • Berlin, Germany
  • Warwick, Rhode Island
  • Warsaw, Poland
  • Le Coq
  • Corpus Christi, Texas

