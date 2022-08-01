EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We finish off the day with a high of 104 degrees , matching the record from 1975 before we dip to upper 90s in the next couple of days.

Tuesday will be fairly similar in conditions with a high of 100 degrees, partial cloudiness and a slight chance of late day thunderstorms.

As more moisture comes into the area it will produce more t-storm chances in the evening with daily high in the upper 90s.

Thursday will be the day when we can expect the most rainfall and, again, temperatures in the upper 90s.

Friday and the rest of the weekend will continue in the same trend with showers expected in the evenings.

