One local Facebook group is nominated to win a $50,000 cash prize for the El Paso food scene

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoan Taylor Shabazz, created a Facebook group called “Foodies of El Paso TX. & Surrounding Areas,” which is now one of the first groups nominated for a Facebook Community Award.

Created back in 2016, she said she started the group among military wives who were new in town and never expected it to become so popular. Within the first three months she was able to gain over 10,000 members, and now has over 36,000 members. Shabazz says she never expected it to grow as fast as it did and is grateful for the platform.

“I love El Paso because of the diversity and the food scene as well as I’ve seen a lot of entrepreneurs and food business owners come together to really see what consumers want and are interested in and are always coming out with new things,” she said.

If they win they will receive a $50,000 dollar grand prize towards community funding in the El Paso food scene.

Voting will remain open until October 22nd, submissions are entered through your phone by searching #LoveThisGroup on Facebook . Winners will be announced at the Facebook Communities Summit on November 4th.

