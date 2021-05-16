One killed, one injured in Socorro shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Police Department says one person has died and another was transported to a hospital for treatment to injuries after responding to a gunshot on Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a report of a gunshot on the 11500 block of Alameda Ave., earlier today. Detectives say they are investigating the area but claim there is no danger to the community.

It is unclear what led to the death of one victim and if police have a suspect. No arrests have been announced.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.