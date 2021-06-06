One injured in Far East El Paso after report of family violence call, stabbing

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police say an individual was injured after they were dispatched to a Far East residence.

Not many details are available yet but police say officers responded to a family violence call and stabbing on the 12500 block of Carlos Bombach Avenue. They found one person with non-life threatening injuries on the scene.

This story will be updated.

