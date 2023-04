EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person is recovering from serious injuries following a crash in west El Paso last night.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Mcnutt drive.

According to the El Paso Police Department, a pickup truck lost control, falling off a bridge near the border between Santa Teresa and El paso. El Paso firefighters helped out the driver between the car’s bars and was then taken to the hospital.