One hospitalized after apparent altercation at East Side apartments

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Law enforcement presence remains at an East Side apartment complex after an apparent altercation on Sunday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to an apartment complex on the intersection of Yarbrough and Album streets earlier today, with some early dispatches of “shots fired.”

What transpired appeared to be an altercation between occupants of two red vehicles in the parking lot of the apartment complex. There are no confirmations of shots being fired and one individual has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

This story will updated.

