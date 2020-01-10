One Grub Community: healthy food made by the people, for the people

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s the time of the year when many of us challenge ourselves to eat healthier, but at what cost?

The El Paso couple who owns ‘One Grub Community’ has the mission of cooking healthy meals for everyone; even if they can’t afford it.

Roman and Adriana Wilcox’s 100% plant-based food business started out of a food truck.

One Grub food truck, 2016

Since then, the community’s positive feedback has helped them set up their own diner in Central El Paso.

“We face a lot of challenges. Some of them we choose to face,” said Roman Wilcox.

One of those challenges: how to feed people who want to eat healthy meals but can’t afford to?

During the early stages of their business, they realized the restaurant was not making enough money to accomplish their goal in the long-run. That’s when they decided to launch a non-profit organization called Planty for the People.

“We have three different programs, in which we provide food access to folks and that’s to break the barriers of any kind of socioeconomic issues that some folks may have”, Adriana Wilcox said.

Among the programs that Planty for the People offers, they have a pay-it-forward system that allows volunteers to help work on the organization’s gardens in return for a prepared meal.

Garden beds outside of One Grub Community restaurant

They also started offering educational programs on gardening for those interested in growing their own produce.

From growing your own ingredients to learning how to cook them properly, the couple’s goal revolves around ‘food access’ in the Borderland.

“There’s this lack of access to vegan foods, specialty diets, things like that. When we started in 2016, there was nothing so we were the first full-on plant-based business,” Roman Wilcox said.

One Grub Community tries to provide meals that are familiar to the area as well as new takes on modern vegan cuisine.

“We still make menudo. We have tacos all the food that people really enjoy and love in this city. We just try to clean them up and cut out some fats,” Adriana Wilcox said.

Though eating healthy can sometimes be seen as a luxury, they believe providing these fresh meals at a low cost can help empower people.

One Grub Community is located at 901 Arizona Avenue.

To support their non-profit Planty for the People, click here.