UPDATE: EPPD identifies driver killed in East El Paso wreck

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) provided an update to the Sunday morning, single-vehicle crash that killed one and sent another to the hospital.

EPPD officials say the driver, 21-year-old Jose Dolores Rodriguez died on the scene, while his passenger 21-year-old Michell Leyva-Escandon was injured and transported to a local hospital.

Police say the wreck happened at 5:30 Sunday morning, along at 7710 Gateway West.

The Officers’ investigation revealed Rodriguez was driving east on the Gateway at a high rate of speed. Rodriguez approached two other vehicles that were also traveling in the same direction. Rodriguez weaved his Kia between both cars; however, he lost control of the car, spinning out hitting a landscape

tree to a property off the Gateway El Paso Police Department STI

Officers say Rodriguez died at the scene, and his passenger Escandon was transported to Del Sol hospital with serious injuries.

The EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigator’s investigated the crash for hours, closing both I-10 West at the Giles Exit and Gateway West from Hunter to Giles. Both have since reopened.

Police officials add that this death is the 56th fatality this year as compared to 63 this same time last year.

