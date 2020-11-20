Once again the Sun City reporting more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases; 22 new virus deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health reporting 1, 062 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional virus related deaths Friday morning.

According to a release, all 22 patients had underlying conditions. They include:

2 females in their 40s

3 females in their 50s

1 male in his 50s

2 males in their 60s

4 males in their 70s

1 female in her 70s

4 females in their 80s

1 male in his 80s

2 males in their 90s

2 females in their 90s

It is important to note that the deaths did not occur on the same day, but rather occured between the first week of October and the third week of November.

The total number of deaths in El Paso County is at 845.

There are now 36,036 active COVID-19 cases, and 42,827 patients have been designated as having recovered from the virus.