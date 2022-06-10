EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Clint ISD now offering a $10,000 compensation incentive for all special education teachers that join our Clint ISD family for the 2022-2023 school year.

This incentive is in addition to their teaching salary. The additional compensation for our new special education staff is allocated from the Three River’s Foundation and the Teacher School Leadership (TSL) grant.

With this great opportunity, we will be able to provide additional compensation for new special education teachers this upcoming school year.

In addition, Clint ISD has allocated new resources to our special education units to equip our classrooms with enhanced resources. The additional compensation to hire quality staff and new resources will provide our students with the best academic programs

