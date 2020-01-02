Old Mesilla makes list for one of the best places to visit in 2020

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Old Mesilla, out in Doña Ana County, New Mexico, has been recognized as a top travel destination by Food, Wine, and Travel Magazine.

The magazine compiled a list of the 13 most unique places to visit in 2020.

Old Mesilla stood out because of its old western legend roots — including the story of the infamous outlaw, Billy the Kid. The gunfighter was sentenced to hang in 1881 at a former courthouse and jail in Mesilla. The building has now been transformed into a gift shop.

The magazine also mentioned that visitors should check out the Double Eagle Restaurant. The eatery has made a name for its self because of its delicious food. It has also become famous for its haunted past. The business was originally built as a home in 1849 and is said to have a unique tale of family, love, and murder. Years later, the restaurant is now said to have ghostly visitors roaming the halls.

If you’d like to check out Food, Wine, and Travel Magazine’s full list, click here.